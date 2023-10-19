Fisher-Price recalls over 20,000 ‘Thomas & Friends' toy trains due to choking hazard

Fisher-Price has recalled more than 20,000 of its "Thomas & Friends" toy trains due to choking and magnet ingestion hazards.

Two specific models -- the "Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates" and the "Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint" -- were recalled by the toy company on Thursday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The recall came after one report of a plastic connector, which allows the train to be attached to other vehicles, becoming loose and detaching from the product. No injuries have been reported due to the recalled toys.

There were roughly 21,000 units of the recalled toys sold nationwide from February 2022 through August 2023. They were available for purchase online at websites such as Amazon.com and at stores like Barnes & Noble for around $17.

Consumers are instructed to immediately stop using the toys. Their model numbers of HBJ89 ("Troublesome Truck & Crates") and HBJ90 ("Troublesome Truck & Paint") can be found on the bottom of the trains.

Those who purchased the recalled toys can receive a full refund from Fisher-Price by going to www.service.mattel.com and clicking on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” to start the return process.