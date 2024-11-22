Recalls

Hyundai, Kia recall over 208,000 electric vehicles to fix problem that can cause loss of power

The affiliated Korean automakers say in government documents that a transistor in a charging control unit can be damaged and stop charging the 12-volt battery.

FILE - The front grill of a 2020 Hyundai Palisade
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Hyundai and Kia are recalling over 208,000 electric vehicles to fix a pesky problem that can cause loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recalls cover more than 145,000 Hyundai and Genesis vehicles including the 2022 through 2024 Ioniq 5, the 2023 through 2025 Ioniq 6, GV60 and GV70, and the 2023 and 2024 G80.

Also included are nearly 63,000 Kia EV 6 vehicles from 2022 through 2024.

Dealers will inspect and replace the control unit and a fuse if needed. They also will update software. Owners whose vehicles were recalled earlier this year to fix the same problem will have to visit their dealer again.

Owners will be notified by letter in December and January.

