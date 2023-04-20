recall alert

Michelin Recalls Tires That Don't Have Enough Snow Traction for US Safety Standards

File photo of Michelin tire logo
Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images (File)

Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 light truck tires in the U.S. because they don't have enough traction to work in all snowy conditions.

The recall covers certain Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires that Michelin says don't meet U.S. safety standards. The tire maker says in documents posted Thursday by safety regulators that tires without sufficient traction can increase the risk of a crash. Find a full list of the affected tire sizes here.

Dealers will replace the tires at no cost to owners. Owners will get interim notification letters starting June 12. They'll get another letter once the replacements are available.

Recall Alert

The company says initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure. Later tests by Michelin discovered the problem.

Michelin says the tires are marked with the Alpine symbol with three mountain peaks showing they work well in snow, but are not classified as snow tires.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has posted a document with the tire sizes on its website.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

