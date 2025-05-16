More than a dozen rice and soup mixes sold nationally are being recalled due to undeclared allergens.

Prosper, Texas-based NatureMills US Inc., is recalling select products sold through its website between Dec. 1, 2023, and May 10, 2025.

NatureMills said the rice and soup products contained wheat, milk, and sesame and that "people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products."

Recalled Products:

Rice Mixes: Idly Chilli Powder, Sesame Rice Mix, Dal Garlic Rice Mix, Moringa Rice Mix, Curry Leaf Rice Mix, Vallarai Rice Mix, Horsegram Rice Mix

Soups: Wonderberry Leaf Soup, Moringa Leaf Soup, Avarampoo Soup, Horsegram Soup

Spice Mixes & Powders: Traditional Sambar Powder, Traditional Rasam Powder

Porridge Mix: Black Kavuni Porridge Mix

Papads & Vadam: Garlic Vadam, Tomato Vadam, Rice Papad

Click here for a full list of affected batches and UPC codes.

The company said the recall was initiated after an internal audit revealed missing ingredients and allergen labeling due to an oversight in the packaging process. NatureMills said the issue was immediately corrected.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said no illnesses have been reported in connection with the products.

Anyone who bought the products and is allergic to wheat, milk, or sesame should dispose of them and contact NatureMills for a full refund or replacement. Email info@naturemills.com or call 1-833-628-8736.