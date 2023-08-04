Philips Avent digital video baby monitors recalled due to burn hazard

Thousands of Philips Avent digital video baby monitors are being recalled because of a burn hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The commission said nearly 13,000 video baby monitors used to remotely monitor infants have rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that can overheat during charging, posing a risk of burns and property damage.

The monitors consist of a Baby Unit and Parent Unit, or camera and monitor pair. The monitor has a 3.5-inch color screen, according to the CPSC.

The recalled monitors include models SCD630 and SCD843 only, manufactured between March 2016 and December 2019. Philips is voluntarily recalling the item and says the risk of overheating is low.

Consumer Product Safety Commission The model numbers, SCD630 or SCD843, and production date codes in day-month-year format, such as 29-09-2017, are located on the bottom of the Parent Unit.

According to the CPSC, the monitors are sold on several websites including Amazon, Walmart.com and ToysRUs.com. They retail for $120 to $200.

While there have been no reports of incidents or injuries in the United States, there have been 23 reports of overheating in Europe, including seven reports of minor injuries.

Due to the recall, consumers are being advised to replace the monitors. You can contact Philips Avent for a free replacement by calling their toll-free number at 833-276-5311.

