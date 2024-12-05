More than 1 million QVC oven gloves recalled for burn hazard. Here's what to know

QVC issued a recall of more than a million pairs of oven gloves sold in the U.S. after discovering they posed a burn hazard to customers.

The shopping channel noted that the gloves may not provide sufficient protection from heat, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. QVC has received 162 reports of insufficient heat protection and 92 reports of minor burns.

The 1.1-million unit recall covers "Temp-tations Oven Gloves" sold in single pairs, sets of two and in sets with drying mats or trivets. The affected products are made of cotton and elastane and sold in blue, yellow, red, floral and summer shell prints.

The gloves, which come in small and large sixes, have the model numbers K51459, K76398, K47973, K48879, K85322, K96004, K92603, K308719, K309220, K309388 and K309516. “Temp-tations by Tara” is printed on a label on the inside of the gloves.

The recalled gloves were sold at QVC.com, QVC televised shows and QVC digital shopping platforms from August 2018 through August 2024. They retailed for between about $4 and $13 per pair, as well as in bundled sets with other kitchen items for between about $14 and $26.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the gloves and contact QVC for a refund at 888-770-7119 or ovengloves@realtimeresults.net from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Consumers looking for more information can also visit www.recallrtr.com/ovengloves or www.qvc.com and click “Product Recall Info” at the bottom of the page.