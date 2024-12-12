Mr. Christmas is recalling about 44, 600 wireless decorative tree light controllers because the wireless receiver can overheat and spark a fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the recall, the decorative controller contains two parts: a lever or a switch that can be pulled to turn the holiday lights on or off, and a separate, white receiver that plugs into an outlet and into which the tree's holiday lights are plugged.

The controllers were sold for between $25 and $40 at Walmart, Target, and Cracker Barrel stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com, Target.com, and CrackerBarrel.com from July 2024 through November 2024.

The controllers sold at Walmart and Cracker Barrel are shaped like a green, red and white peppermint candy with a candy cane on/off lever, and display the words "Christmas Light Controller".

The controllers sold at Target were sold under the Wondershop™ brand and are shaped like a square on/off switch box with green, red and white balls, and display the words "Tree Lighting Switch".

The white wireless receptacle that is plugged into an outlet contains the words "Mr. Christmas" and one of these three model numbers printed on the white receptacle: 39611, 39612 or 39630.

The company has received 10 overheating reports, including one fire report. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using this product and return it to their place of purchase to receive a full refund.

The company can also be reached via email at recall@mrchristmas.com or online at www.mrchristmas.com/recall or www.mrchristmas.com and click on the “Recall” hyperlink on the bottom of the webpage for more information.