A brand of mushroom-infused chocolates and sweets has been recalled after dozens of consumers across the country became sick and some were hospitalized.

The nationwide recall for Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars, cones and gummies was announced on Friday in a statement from the manufacturer, Prophet Premium Blends, published on the FDA website.

The FDA, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, America’s Poison Centers and state and local agencies, have launched an investigation into the illnesses.

NBC News has contacted the company for comment.

So far 39 illnesses from the candies have been reported, including 23 hospitalizations, as of June 23, the FDA statement said.

States that reported cases include Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee.

Prophet Premium Blends of Santa Ana, Calif., which makes the Diamond Shruumz candies, first initiated a recall on Thursday.

The company said that the products contain muscimol, a chemical found in some mushrooms, that "could be a potential cause of symptoms consistent with those observed in persons who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz products."

In that warning, Prophet Premium Blends said it received two complaints on May 27 regarding consumers who became ill after consuming an entire chocolate bar. The company reviewed the products’ Certificates of Analysis and found “higher than normal amounts of muscicol.”

The FDA and company are still investigating "the cause of the serious adverse effects."

Those who became ill after eating the products reported a range of severe symptoms including: seizures, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea and vomiting, the FDA warned.

Customers who purchased the products should immediately discard of them, as officials warned the products ”may appeal to children and teenagers.” Meanwhile, retailers are ordered to not sell or distribute any of the products, but “should hold the product in a secure location until additional instructions can be provided on how to return or safely dispose of the product.”

“It is crucial that all of our consumers refrain from ingesting this product while we, alongside the FDA, continue our investigation as to what is the cause of the serious adverse effects,” Prophet Premium Blends in a statement posted on the Diamond Shruumz website. “We prioritize the health and safety of our consumers above all else.”

Diamond Shruumz bills its products as meant for microdosing, meaning consuming small amounts of psychoactive or hallucinogenic substances, however the company's website also says its products don’t contain psychedelic substances.

Several toxicology experts previously told NBC News the mushrooms listed as ingredients, such as lion’s mane or ashwagandha, don’t produce the potent effects that the company touts, like relaxation or euphoria.

