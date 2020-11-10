Romaine Lettuce Sold at Walmart Recalled for E. Coli

Packages of romaine lettuce are being recalled for possible E. coli contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration, with the voluntary recall affecting products distributed to 19 states and Puerto Rico, NBC News reports.

The single head lettuce, sold under the name Tanimura and Antle at Walmart stores, was labeled with a "packed on" date of 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020. The recall is based on a random sample collected and analyzed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as part of its routine sampling program.

"It is unlikely that this product remains at retail establishments due to the shelf life of lettuce and the number of days that have passed," the company said in a statement on the FDA website. However, if any of the packages of romaine are still in homes, consumers are advised not to eat it.

