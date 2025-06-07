Salmonella outbreak linked to eggs sold in Illinois, 8 other states leaves 79 sickened

A Salmonella outbreak linked to eggs that were sold to restaurants and retailers in Illinois and eight other states has left 79 people sickened, leading to 21 hospitalizations, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
The recall was announced Friday by August Egg Company, and includes all varieties of eggs distributed by the company, including organic, cage-free brown and omega-3.
The eggs were sold in the following states, according to the CDC:
- Arizona
- California
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Washington
- Wyoming
Illnesses have impacted people from across seven states, with all of them linked to the same strain of Salmonella.
The recalled eggs will have printed on the carton or package a plant code number P-6562 or CA5330 with the Julian Dates between 32 to 126. The recalled retail eggs will be in fiber or plastic cartons, with the above codes printed on one side of the carton.
|Item Name
|Plant Number
|Carton UPC
|Clover Organic Large Brown 12 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|070852010427
|First Street Cage Free Large Brown Loose 1 case=150 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|041512039638
|Nulaid Medium Brown Cage Free 12 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|071230021042
|Nulaid Jumbo Brown Cage Free 12 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|071230021011
|O Organics Cage Free Large Brown 6 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|079893401522
|O Organics Large Brown 12 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|079893401508
|O Organics Large Brown 18 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|079893401546
|Marketside Organic Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|681131122771
|Marketside Organic Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|681131122801
|Marketside Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|681131122764
|Marketside Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|681131122795
|Raley’s Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|046567033310
|Raley’s Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|046567040325
|Raley’s Organic Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|046567028798
|Raley’s Organic Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|046567040295
|Simple Truth Medium Brown Cage Free 18 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|011110099327
|Simple Truth Large Brown Cage Free 18 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|011110873743
|Sun Harvest Organic Cage Free Large Brown 12 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|041512131950
|Sun Harvest Organic Cage Free Large Brown 18 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|041512131950
|Sunnyside Large Brown Cage Free 12 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|717544211747
|Sunnyside Large Brown Cage Free 18 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|717544211754
|Sunnyside Organic Cage Free Large Brown 12 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|717544201441
|Sunnyside Organic Cage Free Large Brown 18 eggs
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|717544211761
|Loose Small Brown Cage Free-1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs)
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|NA
|Loose Medium Brown Cage Free -1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs)
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|NA
|Loose Medium Brown Organic -1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs)
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|NA
|Loose Large Brown Organic-1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs)
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|NA
|Loose Jumbo Brown Cage Free -1 box=5 flats(1 flat=20 eggs)
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|NA
|Loose Jumbo Brown Organic -1 box=5 flats(1 flat=20 eggs)
|P-6562 or CA-5330
|NA
More information on the recall can be found here.