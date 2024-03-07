recall alert

Sargento recalls shredded cheeses sold in 15 states over listeria concerns

The most heavily affected items were white cheddar cheese products, with 2,633 products being recalled.

By Rob Wile | NBC News

Mixture of shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Sargento is recalling shredded and grated cheese products sold in 15 states over concerns they could be contaminated with listeria.

According to information posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website last month, the recall affects thousands of various Sargento-branded cheeses sold in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

The most heavily affected items were white cheddar cheese products, with 2,633 cases being recalled. These had best-by dates of between March and June 2024.

The recall was initiated Feb. 5.

No information about the number of people affected was immediately available. A Sargento spokesperson did not respond to an emailed request for comment. 

