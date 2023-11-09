Several brands of dog food recalled nationwide due to salmonella outbreak, CDC says

Dog food brands manufactured by Mid America Pet Food have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination, the CDC announced on Thursday.

The brands impacted include Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet Food and some Member’s Mark products.

The recall was initiated after at least seven cases of salmonella have been found to be linked to the dog food since Nov. 1, according to the CDC.

The recalled products have best-by dates before October 31, 2024 and have been produced at the company's Mount Pleasant, Texas, facility.

The company says the recalled products were distributed to distributors and retailers throughout the United States.

The recall also impacts several bag sizes, including 5, 15, 16, 30, 40 and 50-pound bags

A full list of brands recalled can be found here.

The company's latest announcement comes after several brands had already been recalled for possible salmonella contamination, including one lot of its Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus and three lots of its Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula.

The recalled products were shipped to retailers nationwide. The CDC says to throw away the recalled products in a sealed trash bag and then place it in a sealed trash bin.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit, diarrhea that is bloody, vomiting and dehydration, according to the CDC.

If you think you, your child or pet may have salmonella, contact your doctor or vet immediately.