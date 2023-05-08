Some Lay's Chips Sold in CT Are Being Recalled. See If It Affects You Here

Some Frito-Lay's chips sold in Connecticut are being recalled after a report of possible undeclared milk ingredients.

Frito-Lay issued a voluntary recall which affects a total of 146 bags of chips - 13 ounce and 15 5/8 ounce bags. The recall is specifically for Lay's classic potato chips, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said that these bags possibly contain undeclared milk ingredients from sour cream and onion potato chips.

The recall follows an investigation into a consumer complaint. The FDA said people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if consumed.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The chips being recalled have the following UPCs: 028400310413 and 0028400720151. For more information on the recall, click here.

The recalled chips were distribute to grocery, club and convenience stores in Connecticut, as well as Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

No allergic reactions have been reported to date. Anyone with these chips that has an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk is encouraged not to eat it and throw it out immediately.