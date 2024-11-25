Recalls

Sugar Foods tortilla strips recalled after undeclared wheat found in pouches

A consumer alerted the company on Nov. 19 that the pouches contained crispy onions instead of tortilla strips.

By Julia Yohe

A pouch of Santa Fe Style Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips
U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Sugar Foods has recalled pouches of tortilla strips sold in the U.S. after discovering the packages contain undeclared wheat.

On Nov. 19, a consumer alerted the company that the pouches are filled with crispy onions instead of tortilla strips, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. The crispy onions contain wheat, which is not listed on the label for the tortilla strips.

There are no reports of illness to date.

The recall covers the 3.5-ounce pouches of Santa Fe Style Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips with a best by date of June 20, 2025. The product is packaged in stand-up reusable pouches.

The recalled pouches will have a UPC Code of 7 87359 17504 6. The best by date and UPC code are found on the bottom right corner of the package.

The recalled product was shipped to distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington between Sept. 30 and Nov. 11.

Consumers are advised to either throw the pouches away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may contact the Customer Care Department at Customerfeedback@sugarfoods.com or (322)240-6676 with any questions.

