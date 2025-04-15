Recalls

Target baby food recalled over lead contamination

The products are unlikely to cause serious harm, but still have the potential to result in temporary or reversible problems.

A company that makes baby food sold under a Target store brand is recalling more than 25,000 packages of a product because it may contain elevated levels of lead.

Miami-based Fruselva issued the recall in March for Target's Good & Gather Baby Pea, Zucchini, Kale & Thyme Vegetable Puree, sold in 4-ounce tubs, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The packages include lot number 4167, with a best-by date of Dec. 7, and lot number 4169, with a best-by date of Dec. 9.

Consumers should not feed babies the products.

The recall is listed as Class II, which means the products are unlikely to cause serious harm, but still have the potential to result in temporary or reversible problems.

There is no safe level of exposure to lead for children, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Exposure to the heavy metal can cause developmental and cognitive problems.

