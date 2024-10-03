Recalls

Tesla issues 5th recall for the new Cybertruck within a year, the latest due to rearview camera

Cybertruck owners have had to deal with a series of recalls since the vehicle went on sale in November.

By The Associated Press

File - A Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla store in San Jose, California, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Tesla is recalling more than 27,000 Cybertrucks because the rearview camera image may not activate immediately after shifting into reverse, the fifth recall for the vehicle since it went on sale late last year.

Tesla has released a free software upgrade to address the issue and owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 25.

Cybertruck owners have had to deal with a series of recalls since the vehicle went on sale in November. In June, there was a recall to fix problems with trim pieces that can come loose and front windshield wipers that can fail. Two months before that, some Cybertrucks were recalled because the accelerator pedal could stick.

In the most recent recall, the company notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the display screens in effected trucks may remain blank for up to 8 seconds after a driver shifts to reverse. The U.S. requires those screens to activate with a rearview within 2 seconds of shifting into reverse.

Elon Musk's Tesla delivered the first dozen or so of its futuristic Cybertruck pickups to customers in November, two years behind the original schedule.

Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Tesla is voluntarily recalling 3,878 Cybertrucks to fix a “stuck pedal” issue.
Copyright The Associated Press

