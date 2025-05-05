Tomatoes recalled in 11 states over salmonella concerns, FDA says

A multi-state tomato recall has been issued across the U.S. over potential salmonella contamination.

The tomatoes, from Ray & Mascari of Indianapolis, include four-count vine ripe tomatoes, which were sold in 11 states: New York, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin. The tomatoes were sold by Gordon Food Service stores.

The recall was issued "because of the potential for them to be contaminated with salmonella," according to the Food & Drug Administration.

No illnesses have been reported so far, according to the FDA.

The tomatoes were sold in plastic clamshells, with four tomatoes in each package. They have a "VINE RIPE TOMATOES" label, which also say "packed by Ray & Mascari Inc." Master cases are a cardboard produce box with a lid container 12 clamshell containers and a label with lot #RM250424 15250B or Lot# RM250427 15250B.

"Consumers who have purchased these 4 Count Vine Ripe Tomatoes should discard the product and do not consume," the recall states.

Anyone sickened after eating the tomatoes should report the illness to Ray & Mascari Inc. at (317) 637-0234, according to the alert.

According to the FDA, "Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

Common salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, with symptoms beginning anywhere from six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria.

Most people infected recover within four-to-seven days without treatment, though some people with increased risk factors may experience more severe illness, like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Salmonella is a bacteria that lives in the intestines of people and animals — causing more than 1 million foodborne illnesses in the U.S. every year. These are the recommendations from the CDC and FDA to prevent salmonella infection.