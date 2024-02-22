Toyota

Toyota recalls 280,000 pickups and SUVs because transmissions can deliver power even when in neutral

The recall covers certain Toyota Tundra pickups, Lexus LX 600 SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years, and 2023 and 2024 Toyota Sequoia SUVs

By The Associated Press

Close-up of sign with logo on building facade at the San Francisco regional headquarters of automotive company Toyota
Getty Images

Toyota is recalling about 280,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can let the vehicles creep forward while in neutral.

The recall covers certain Toyota Tundra pickups and Lexus LX 600 SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. Also included are 2023 and 2024 Toyota Sequoia SUVs.

Toyota said Wednesday that certain parts of the vehicles' automatic transmissions may not immediately disengage when shifted into neutral. That can transfer some engine power to the wheels. The vehicles could creep forward at low speeds on flat surfaces if the brakes aren't applied, increasing the risk of a crash.

The company wouldn't say whether there have been any crashes or injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Dealers will update the transmission software to fix the problem.

Owners will be notified by late April, Toyota said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Toyota
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us