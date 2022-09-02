UPPAbaby Recalls Jogging Stroller Due to Fingertip Amputation Hazard

UPPAbaby has issued a voluntary recall of their newest stroller, the all-terrain RIDGE jogging stroller, after receiving a report that a child's fingertip was caught in the brake and was amputated.

"The stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use," said a Thursday statement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The $600 strollers were sold at BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and other children’s stores and specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from October 2021 through August 2022.

The recall involves all UPPAbaby RIDGE strollers. They have a black stroller frame, black wheels and had either white (“BRYCE”), charcoal (“JAKE”), or slate blue (“REGGIE”) fabric.

The serial numbers of the recalled products begin with “1401RDGUS” and appear on the right side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller. The model number “1401-RDG-US” is printed on the left side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel of the stroller.

The product safety commission said customers should stop using the stroller immediately and contact UPPAbaby for free replacement brake disks for both wheels.

Consumers can call UPPAbaby toll-free at 844-823-3132 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email support@uppababy.com or go online at www.uppababy.com/ridge/disc-brakes/ and click on “Submit Info” at the bottom of the page.

A statement on UPPAbaby's site said: "Our top priority at UPPAbaby is the safety of children."

"We conduct extensive testing to ensure UPPAbaby products meet all global industry and regulatory standards. Despite passing all tests and meeting all standards, UPPAbaby received one report about the all-terrain RIDGE stroller," said the statement. "Based on one consumer report to us, we believe the injury is likely due to consumer misuse."