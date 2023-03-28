recall

Recall Issued for Thousands of Pounds of Beef Shipped to Several States, Including Connecticut

Elkhorn Valley Packing Recall-011-2033-Labels-pdf
U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service

A recall has been issued for nearly 3,500 pounds of beef distributed to establishments in nine states, including Connecticut, for possible contamination with E. coli, according to the United States Department of Agriculture and Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Kansas-based Elkhorn Valley Packing issued the recall for boneless beef chuck.

The products were packed on Feb. 16 and shipped to distributors, federal establishments, retail locations, and wholesale locations -- including hotels, restaurants, and institutions -- in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The announcement says the recall includes various weights of corrugated boxes containing “Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef 61226 BEEF CHUCK 2PC BNLS" and has the establishment number “EST. M-19549” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This is the complete list of serial numbers and box count numbers for the boneless beef chuck product that are subject to the recall:

The USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of illness from consumption of these products.

Local

Lake Compounce 33 mins ago

Lake Compounce Announces Lineup for Summer Concert Series

New Milford 1 hour ago

Woman Charged After Fatal Hit-and-Run in New Milford

The products subject to the recall should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

This article tagged under:

recall
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us