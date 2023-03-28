Recall Issued for Thousands of Pounds of Beef Shipped to Several States, Including Connecticut

A recall has been issued for nearly 3,500 pounds of beef distributed to establishments in nine states, including Connecticut, for possible contamination with E. coli, according to the United States Department of Agriculture and Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Kansas-based Elkhorn Valley Packing issued the recall for boneless beef chuck.

The products were packed on Feb. 16 and shipped to distributors, federal establishments, retail locations, and wholesale locations -- including hotels, restaurants, and institutions -- in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The announcement says the recall includes various weights of corrugated boxes containing “Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef 61226 BEEF CHUCK 2PC BNLS" and has the establishment number “EST. M-19549” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

This is the complete list of serial numbers and box count numbers for the boneless beef chuck product that are subject to the recall:

The USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of illness from consumption of these products.

The products subject to the recall should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.