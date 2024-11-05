Orange

Reckless driver crashes into two cars before hitting a tree in Orange: police

By Anyssa McCalla

Orange Police Department

A 17-year-old from New Haven was arrested after driving recklessly and hitting two cars before crashing a tree in Orange on Monday morning.

Authorities said there were reports of a car driving recklessly on Route 34 coming from Derby. Moments later, the vehicle hit two other cars near the intersection of Mapledale Road.

Witnesses saw the driver running away from the crash, but they were later arrested, according to police.

According to police, two of the cars involved in the accident were stolen from Waterbury overnight.

The 17-year-old was arrested and taken to a local hospital. It's unknown if other people were injured.

