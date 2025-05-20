Durham man was going up to 137 miles per hour on rural roads: state police

Connecticut state police have arrested a Durham man who is accused of speeding and driving recklessly in Durham, Haddam and Killingworth, in once case going up to 137 miles per hour, and posting video.

State police said they learned on May 7 about videos and reels posted on social media of a 27-year-old Durham man driving going between 78 and 137 miles per hour with a passenger in the vehicle.

According to the arrest warrant, the suspect was going 77 miles per hour on Durham's Bear Rock Road in a Ferrari, according to a post from June 30. The speed limit is 30 miles per hour.

The warrant says that he was going 112 miles per hour on Route 79 in Durham in a Lamborghini Aventador, according to a post from Oct. 9. The speed limit is 45 miles per hour.

On Jan. 9, there was a post showing him going 92 miles per hour on Candlewood Hill Road in Haddam in a Hummer EV, the warrant says. The speed limit is 30 miles per hour.

Another post from the same date showed him going up to 78 miles per hour in a Ferrari 458 Italia on a rural highway with a speed limit of 25 miles per hour, according to state police.

Then, a post from Feb. 8 showed him driving a Porsche GT3 RS and nearly hit an SUV on Green Lane in Durham, the warrant says.

State police said another post from May 6 showed him driving 99 miles per hour in a Porsche GT3 RS on Route 77 in Durham, approaching Route 17. The speed limit is 45 miles per hour.

Two reels posted on May 8 showed him driving a Porsche GT3 RS at 137 miles per hour when he passed a 25-mile-per-hour-speed-limit on Route 148 in Killingworth before heading home to Durham, according to state police.

Police took the suspect into custody at a traffic stop and he has been charged with seven counts of reckless driving and three counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree.

He was released on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Middletown Superior Court on June 5.