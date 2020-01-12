Record-Breaking Warm Temperatures Close Bushnell Park Ice Rink

The record-breaking warm temperatures have closed the ice rink at Bushnell Park in Hartford on Sunday.

Authorities said the rain and warm temperatures have forced the rink to close.

Temperatures have been in the 60s all weekend and are expected to get near 70 in some parts of the state on Sunday.

On Saturday, employees did their best to make sure the ice didn't melt.

“We just squeegee the ice, do the best we can to make sure it stays there. It don’t melt away,” said Denmar Daley, the rink manager at Bushnell Park.

The rink is expected to reopen on Monday.