Recycling Truck Catches Fire in Middletown

A recycling truck caught fire in Middletown Wednesday morning and natural gas ignited, according to officials.

The truck caught fire on Main Street Extension.

Fire officials said the contents of the truck fueled the gas-fed fire, making it more difficult to fight the fire.

The driver was able to safely get out of the truck and no injuries are reported.

Crews used water to cool the tanks to prevent an explosion and worked to keep the fire from spreading to the building, officials said.

