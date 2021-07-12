Red Cross Calls for Donations as Blood Shortage Continues

The American Red Cross is continuing to experience a severe blood shortage and they are urging donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – to make an appointment to give.

The Red Cross said they need to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.

Between July 7 and 31, people who help refuel the blood and platelet supply will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email and they will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year, according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross said all who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.

Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate., according to the Red Cross, but knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine you received is important in determining donation eligibility. https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/chance-to-win-gas-for-a-year-.html