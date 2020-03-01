Red Cross Helping Family in Woodbridge After House Fire

The American Red Cross is helping a family after a fire in Woodbridge on Sunday.

The family, three adults and one child, was displaced from their Seymour Road home.

The Red Cross is providing comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving supplies and other items.

The family was also given a recovery envelope with information helpful to families recovering from a fire including tips on cleanup, notification of important contacts, dealing with damaged items and more.

The family will be in contact with Red Cross caseworkers in the coming days to work on a longer-term recovery plan.

No injuries were reported in the fire and the incident is under investigation.