meriden

Red Cross Helps 12 People Displaced by Apartment Fire in Meriden

Officers responded to a fight on Colony Street, then noticed people displaced by a fire.

By Jolie Sherman

NBC Universal, Inc.

At around 1 a.m. Thursday, Meriden police received a call that several people were fighting on Colony Street. 

When they arrived on scene, officers noticed people outside an apartment building due to a fire.

"I heard someone yelling and screaming upstairs. Somebody who was really hysterical," said Richard O'Brian, a resident displaced by the fire.

Meriden Fire Chief Kenneth Morgan says the fire broke out on the second floor. Crews rescued two people and several others with the help of Meriden police officers. 

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"I saw the fire trucks and all the commotion," said Richard White of Meriden.

"Someone that's like a sister to me lives there," said a woman who preferred to remain anonymous.

Police say they found a woman inside with a head wound and burns on her arm. She and three others were taken to the hospital. There were no injuries to firefighters.

Local

Hartford 1 hour ago

4 People Shot, 2 Critically Injured, in Hartford: Police

Manchester 3 hours ago

Man Arrested for Vernon Crash That Left Teacher Dead, Child and Officer Hurt: PD

But of the four people taken to the hospital, landlord Susan Cossette says only one was her tenant.

"We've had, in the recent past, problems with people coming in that don't belong in the house. We have a good group of tenants. A lot are elderly and disabled," said Cossette. 

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to 12 adults who were displaced by the fire. The cause remains under the investigation.

Meantime, Meriden police are asking for the public's help given "a lack of cooperation and information from individuals on scene."

They ask anyone with information to contact police.

This article tagged under:

meriden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us