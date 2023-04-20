Red Cross Helps 12 People Displaced by Apartment Fire in Meriden

At around 1 a.m. Thursday, Meriden police received a call that several people were fighting on Colony Street.

When they arrived on scene, officers noticed people outside an apartment building due to a fire.

"I heard someone yelling and screaming upstairs. Somebody who was really hysterical," said Richard O'Brian, a resident displaced by the fire.

Meriden Fire Chief Kenneth Morgan says the fire broke out on the second floor. Crews rescued two people and several others with the help of Meriden police officers.

"I saw the fire trucks and all the commotion," said Richard White of Meriden.

"Someone that's like a sister to me lives there," said a woman who preferred to remain anonymous.

Police say they found a woman inside with a head wound and burns on her arm. She and three others were taken to the hospital. There were no injuries to firefighters.

But of the four people taken to the hospital, landlord Susan Cossette says only one was her tenant.

"We've had, in the recent past, problems with people coming in that don't belong in the house. We have a good group of tenants. A lot are elderly and disabled," said Cossette.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to 12 adults who were displaced by the fire. The cause remains under the investigation.

Meantime, Meriden police are asking for the public's help given "a lack of cooperation and information from individuals on scene."

They ask anyone with information to contact police.