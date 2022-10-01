hurricane ian

Red Cross Volunteers From CT Touch Down in Florida

American Red Cross

It was a two day drive for volunteers from Connecticut. On Saturday afternoon, they arrived at a staging area in Orlando, Florida with the aim of making sure victims from Hurricane Ian get needed food and water.

“I’m looking forward to serving food daily. This is why we train. This is why we rest up,” American Red Cross volunteer Joe Apicelli tells us.

Their emergency response vehicle is one of more than a hundred Red Cross vehicles from across the country deployed to Orlando where they’ll be inspected once again before being given their feeding routes.

Each vehicle is able to store more than 400 meals and beverages.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Two hot meals a day, a protein, sides, bread. We’ll provide beverages,” American Red Cross volunteer Jon Basso explained.

By giving out meals, Apicelli says he hopes this gives storm victims one less thing to think about after what’s likely their worst life experience.

“We’re going to get down there and we’re going to fix what’s not right and make it right,” said Apicelli.

Local

UConn Football 18 mins ago

UConn Beats Fresno State 19-14

Bridgeport 1 hour ago

Bridgeport Teen Robbed Moments After Getting Off School Bus

Once the routes are known, volunteers can begin giving out meals Sunday morning.

Apicelli says Ian’s destruction will present some logistical challenges in getting that help to the storm victims.

“Highways are flooded. Bridges will be out. Roads are destroyed,” noted Apicelli.

Despite the obstacles, he says the volunteers on the ground are committed to their mission.

“It fills your heart and all you want to do is do it more and I’m going to be with a lot of people with the same mindset,” added Apicelli.

A mindset to brighten some hearts in the sunshine state.

This article tagged under:

hurricane ianAMERICAN RED CROSSHurricane Ian reliefconnecticut red cross
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us