Red Flag Warning Issued for High Fire Danger in Connecticut

Very dry conditions and gusty winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for all of Connecticut on Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning is an alert issued when conditions can prompt any brush fires that start to spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection categorized the forest fire danger level for Tuesday as very high.

Residents should contact the local fire department before beginning any open burning. State officials said open burning is prohibited when the danger index is high, very high or extreme.

The Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. on Tuesday and will be reissued from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

