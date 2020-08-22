Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Jack Sherman Dies at 64

"He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform," the band said in a statement on social media

Jack Sherman
Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Jack Sherman, a guitarist who joined the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers for its debut album and first U.S. tour, has died at age 64, the band said.

The announcement of Sherman's death was made on Instagram early Saturday. No cause of death was cited.

"We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed," the post read. "He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform."

Sherman's stint in the band was not a long one. He replaced on-again, off-again guitarist Hillel Slovak in time to play on the group's 1983 debut. Sherman also co-wrote much of the band's second studio album, "Freaky Styley," which was released two years later.

Local

Somers 4 mins ago

Man Dead After Car vs. Home Crash in Somers, 3 Residents Displaced

Connecticut State Parks 51 mins ago

Several State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity on Saturday

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us