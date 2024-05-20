Red light and speed cameras could be coming to New Haven

The New Haven Board of Alders passed legislation that would allow the city to install red light and speed cameras.

During a meeting on Monday night, city aldermen approved the use of Automated Traffic Enforcement Safety Devices, or ATESD, commonly referred to as red light cameras and speed safety cameras.

The legislation, which was proposed by Mayor Justin Elicker, identifies 19 specific locations at school zones and pedestrian safety zones based on recent crash history, among other criteria.

Eight speed safety camera sites are proposed near schools and 11 red light camera sites are proposed for intersections. You can see a full list of sites below.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Red light cameras and speed safety cameras are a critical tool in helping to ensure that motorists are driving safely and responsibly near our schools and at busy intersections. When you drive recklessly, you put others and yourself at risk, and we’re committed to holding people accountable for their actions,” Elicker said in a statement.

The cameras aim to detect and collect evidence of traffic violations by taking images that capture the license plate, date, time and location of a vehicle that speeds or runs a red light.

A $50 fine will be issued to the owner of the vehicle for the first offense, and a $75 fine will be issued for each offense after that.

Now, the city has to submit its plan to the CT Department of Transportation for review and approval. City officials will also have to issue a request for proposals, or RFP, to identify vendors for camera procurement, installation and operations.

Recently-passed state legislation allows for the use of these cameras. Elicker said he hopes the city will be among the first municipalities in Connecticut to install them.

City officials said traffic-related deaths in New Haven have steadily decreased in recent years. They hope the installation of these cameras will continue to help the state improve road safety and reduce serious injuries.