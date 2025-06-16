Rafael Devers

After stunning Devers trade, Red Sox management address media

President and CEO Sam Kennedy and Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow spoke to the media by Zoom Monday night.

By Asher Klein

Rafael Devers
Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

A day after dealing all-star slugger Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, top Boston Red Sox officials took questions on the trade.

The Devers trade on Sunday brought two major league pitchers and two minor leaguers back to Boston. But with Devers hitting 271/.400/.494 with 14 homers, 57 RBI, and an American League-leading 55 walks over 72 games, the sudden trade has angered some fans.

