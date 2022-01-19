Red-Tail Hawk Shot With Arrow, BBs Recovering: DEEP

A red-tailed hawk found injured in Oxford in December had been shot with an arrow, BBs and an air rifle pellet, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and they are asking for help to determine who shot it.

The bird was found impaled with an arrow at Thorson Road and North Mark Drive in Oxford in late December.

It was captured and is treated by a wildlife rehabilitator. DEEP said the bird is recovering from its injuries.

The DEEP Wildlife Division said the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act prohibits people from taking, injuring, killing, or harassing any bird of prey.

They said property owners may not kill birds of prey in defense of livestock without proper permission.

They urge residents to protect livestock by keeping them in structures that are secure and sturdy and said residents can call and ask for help with a nuisance wildlife situation or visit this website for suggestions.