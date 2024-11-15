Cheshire

Red-tailed hawk shot and killed in Cheshire

By Angela Fortuna

A red-tailed hawk that had been reportedly shot in Cheshire two weeks ago has died.

A Place Called Hope, a nonprofit birds of prey rehabilitation center, found a young red-tailed hawk with two pellets and six body wounds earlier this month.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

After two weeks of care, the hawk died from internal damage to the gut on Friday. A Place Called Hope said the hawk was actively recovering from injuries after being shot at the time of its death.

It's unclear who shot the hawk or what the reasoning was.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The center claims that a lot of people shoot at predators, claiming they have a right to protect their livestock.

A Place Called Hope stresses the importance of providing proper enclosures for their livestock to keep predators away.

Either way, they say it's illegal to shoot a federally-protected species

Local

Connecticut 30 mins ago

Drought impacts local fire department as fire risk remains high

Hamden 3 hours ago

Dog found emaciated with open wound in Hamden is out of ICU

The rehabilitation center said they reported the incident to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to DEEP for more information, but has not yet heard back.

A Place Called Hope cares for birds of prey such as eagles, hawks, owls, falcons and more.

This article tagged under:

Cheshire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us