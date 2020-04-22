Earth Day

Redding Residents Create Earth Day Sculptures While Social Distancing

By Erica Jorgensen

NBC Connecticut

Towns across Connecticut are finding creative ways to celebrate Earth Day while still maintaining social distance.

In Redding, residents contributed to an origami sculpture constructed on the town green. The paper flowers, birds and butterflies created by members of the community represent pollinator pathways, or natural landscapes designed to encourage the restoration of bee and butterfly populations.

The town hung all of the contributions Wednesday.

"I thought this is the kind of thing that people could do in isolation, even prior to COVID-19," explained town resident Alice Smith.

Over 30 people contributed to the art installation, all putting together their creations at home.

This article tagged under:

Earth Daysocial distancingRedding
