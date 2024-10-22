Redesign planned for Bishop's Corner in West Hartford

A busy intersection in West Hartford will be redesigned and the state Department of Transportation is presenting the information to the public on Tuesday night.

Bishop's Corner, where North Main Street and Albany Avenue intersect, will be redesigned to eliminate the right-turn lanes and islands where pedestrians wait to cross.

Instead, the DOT plans to build a larger eight-foot side path for pedestrians and bicyclists.

DOT representatives have said this is an effort to make the intersection safer for pedestrians.

“We have gone out of the business of trying to move cars as fast as possible through areas, when we’re trying to make sure that people, regardless of their mode of transportation, can get to their destination safely,” said Josh Morgan, a spokesperson for the DOT.

This project has been in the works for years. Construction was pushed back two years, now scheduled to start in the summer of 2027. The total cost increased by more than $2 million to a total estimate of $7.8 million.

Eighty percent will be paid through federal funds and 20% will be paid through state funds, according to the DOT.

On Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., the DOT will have an open house at the Bishop’s Corner Senior Center at 15 Starkel Road, followed by a formal presentation at 7 p.m.

The public can also weigh in during a two-week comment period.