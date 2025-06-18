Redevelopment of former Showcase Cinemas site in East Hartford moves forward

The former Showcase Cinemas site in East Hartford is on track to become apartments.

After years of delays and challenges, the town has officially closed on the sale, marking a big step in the $115 million project.

“Three different administrations have been working to get this property developed, so to finally close on the property and close the sale on the property, I think marks a significant progress milestone in terms of getting this property developed," Mayor Connor Martin said.

The Showcase Cinemas on Silver Lane closed almost 20 years ago, but the lot won’t stay empty for much longer.

Construction on a new apartment community called Concourse Park is set to start next year, according to the mayor.

The final sale of the site was scheduled to be closed in September 2023, but the town was still working on safeguards for a public infrastructure investment of $10 million.

“We just put some provisions in place to protect that investment and ensure that it was going to support the project while making sure that it was in the best financial situation," Martin said.

Plans for Concourse Park include 402 apartments ranging from studios to three bedrooms with costs expected to be anywhere from $1,800 to $3,500, depending on the unit.

Amenities include a pool, dog park, 12,000-square foot clubhouse and more.

“The town has not seen class A plus, highly amenitized market rate apartments in town in decades," Avner Krohn, founder and CEO of Jasko Development, said.

"And so what happens is, you’re a resident of the town of East Hartford. You want to downsize, want to sell your home. You want to stay in town, but you’re only going to have the older product to go to. And so now this keeps people while working, living in town of East Hartford and it actually brings people from outside the town," Anver continued.