Reentry Welcome Center Opens in New Haven For Post-Incarceration Support

A new resource center is open in New Haven for residents reentering the city after an incarceration or involved in the justice system, according to Mayor Justin Elicker's office.

The Reentry Welcome Center is located at 830 Grand Avenue and is operated by Project MORE through public and private funding.

The center aims to be a "one-stop drop-off and resource center" location.

The mayor's office is hailing the center as the first of its kind in Connecticut for all justice-involved residents.

Services include behavioral health, workforce development, family reunification, court-ordered services, benefits and housing assistance, the mayor's office said.

