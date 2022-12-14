Reflection Ceremony Remembers Sandy Hook Victims, Calls for End to Gun Violence

Reflecting on the lives lost in Sandy Hook ten years ago, local leaders and community activists marked the remembrance of the tragedy with a call to action in ending gun violence in the state.

It was a somber remembrance as the names of the 26 victims were read aloud. The reflection event was hosted by the organization Connecticut Against Gun Violence (CAGV).

“These aren’t just names. These are people that have families who have been affected," Sari Kaufman, a Yale University junior and Parkland School shooting survivor, said.

Various speakers spoke out on continuing to spread awareness on preventing gun violence. Kaufman says this day cuts deep for her.

“Going through a school shooting, I can understand what the Sandy Hook community is feeling, and a lot of community members have inspired me to do the work that I’ve been doing,” she said.

Kaufman is the president of Students Demand Action at Yale, advocating for stricter gun laws. She says the lives of students should matter.

“The fact that school has become a frightening place to go to, from the lockdowns and the fear that another shooting can happen, is just ridiculous,” she said.

The names of 249 victims of gun violence in Connecticut over the past 12 months were also read.

CAGV Executive Director Jeremy Stein says this is also a time to call for action against gun violence overall.

“These 249 people that have died are real people with real families and we that this becomes unacceptable,” Stein said.

He says his organization has been successful in getting gun control legislation passed in Connecticut and believes it’s possible to end all gun violence.

“We need to do everything in our power to make sure that we prevent one more death from happening. This is all preventable,” he said.

CAGV says during the next legislative session, they’ll push for more funding for cities to help them combat gun violence.