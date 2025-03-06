New Haven

Refugee resettlement group announces closure of New Haven office

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services, or IRIS, announced that they are closing their New Haven office due to a sudden decrease in federal funding.

IRIS said they need to make strategic cost-saving decisions and as a result, they'll close their Nicoll Street office in the next few months.

The office said they'll close by April 30, and they plan to continue operating through the end of March.

In a statement, Executive Director Maggie Mitchell-Salem said IRIS has a plan to ensure they can still meet with clients.

"We are deeply grateful for the strong support we continue to receive from volunteers and donors," Mitchell-Salem said.

