Refugee resettlement group announces closure of New Haven office

Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services, or IRIS, announced that they are closing their New Haven office due to a sudden decrease in federal funding.

IRIS said they need to make strategic cost-saving decisions and as a result, they'll close their Nicoll Street office in the next few months.

The office said they'll close by April 30, and they plan to continue operating through the end of March.

In a statement, Executive Director Maggie Mitchell-Salem said IRIS has a plan to ensure they can still meet with clients.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"We are deeply grateful for the strong support we continue to receive from volunteers and donors," Mitchell-Salem said.