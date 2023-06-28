Hartford

Reggae and 80s music comes to Hartford this July

By Katie Langley

NBC Connecticut

Hartford will be home to a new music festival this summer.

Tickets are on sale now for the inaugural Capital City Music & Beer Festival at Trinity Health Stadium, on July 14 and 15.

Day one of the festival is Back to the 80s night, featuring throwbacks from A Flock of Seagulls.

The "I Ran (So Far Away)" band will be joined by 80s pop singer Stacey Q.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Day two is Reggae Vibrations night, with headliners The Legendary Wailers.

The Legendary Wailers, led by former Bob Marley bandmate Julian Junior Marvin, will play many of Marley's biggest hits at the Hartford festival.

Reggae bands Third World and Skatalites are also slated to perform July 15.

Local

UConn 32 mins ago

Meet Jonathan XV, the adorable mascot-in-training at UConn

CT Lottery 2 hours ago

Mega Millions ticket sold in CT won $40,000 Tuesday

Along with live music, the event promises 40 different brands of beer and tastings from New England breweries, distilleries and vineyards.

Tickets start at $32 and sales benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hartford's Friends of Michael Music Program.

This article tagged under:

HartfordTrinity Health Stadium
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us