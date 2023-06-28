Reggae and 80s music comes to Hartford this July

Hartford will be home to a new music festival this summer.

Tickets are on sale now for the inaugural Capital City Music & Beer Festival at Trinity Health Stadium, on July 14 and 15.

Day one of the festival is Back to the 80s night, featuring throwbacks from A Flock of Seagulls.

The "I Ran (So Far Away)" band will be joined by 80s pop singer Stacey Q.

Day two is Reggae Vibrations night, with headliners The Legendary Wailers.

The Legendary Wailers, led by former Bob Marley bandmate Julian Junior Marvin, will play many of Marley's biggest hits at the Hartford festival.

Reggae bands Third World and Skatalites are also slated to perform July 15.

Along with live music, the event promises 40 different brands of beer and tastings from New England breweries, distilleries and vineyards.

Tickets start at $32 and sales benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hartford's Friends of Michael Music Program.