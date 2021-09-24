Region 14 Superintendent Terminated After Months-Long Investigation

The Board of Education voted unanimously to terminate the superintendent of Region 14 schools after a months-long investigation into a controversial COVID-19 vaccine clinic held in January.

People in Bethlehem and Woodbury were upset that a vaccination clinic, which they believed was supposed to prioritize teachers, may have allowed others to be vaccinated first.

At the time, the state was under phase 1b of vaccination rollout, meaning people 65 and over as well as first responders were eligible for the vaccine.

Dr. Joe Olzacki was placed on paid administrative leave at the beginning of the investigation in February.

The Board came to the decision on Wednesday after deliberation and consideration of information presented from both parties and their attorneys, they said.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Board members voted to terminate the contracts of employment between Olzacki and Region 14 effective immediately.

School officials said the Board will move forward with a new superintendent search process.