Region 14 to Move to Remote Learning

Region 14 will move its students to remote learning next week, school officials announced Thursday.

The district, which covers Woodbury and Bethlehem, said starting Thursday, Nov. 18, students will move home for two days of "supportive" learning while teachers prepare. The following Monday the district will move to "remote synchronous" learning, meaning teachers will be teaching fully virtually.

The district will remain remote through January 19.

District officials said the move is in responsive to strained staffing due to COVID-19 quarantines, paired with information from families sharing holiday travel plans that will also require quarantines.

"We recognize closing school(s) for any period of time, depending on the timing and scope of the situation, significantly impacts our families. We need to continue to work together and look out for one another as we navigate the challenges we currently face. You are always welcomed and encouraged to contact me with any additional concerns," the letter to the community wrote.

The district is one of several facing staffing concerns and opting to move remote ahead of the holidays.

State education officials have urged school districts to keep students learning in-person as long as possible, citing concerns about the disruption to their education virtual learning may pose.

In an apparent letter to superintendents, state education officials are stressing that while COVID-19 are on the rise, school districts should do their best not to disrupt in-person learning unless absolutely necessary.