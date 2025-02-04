Southington

Region 15 school superintendent arrested for DUI in Southington: police

By Angela Fortuna

Southington Police

The superintendent of Region 15 schools in facing DUI charges after a crash that happened last month.

Southington police were called to Mulberry Street for a reported crash on Jan. 18. Responding officers found a car that had veered off the road and crashed into a utility pole.

After hitting the pole, the car then struck another vehicle that was parked in the driveway. Authorities said the driver lost control when rounding a curve in the road.

The driver, Joshua Smith, was intoxicated at the time of the crash. The Region 15 school district said he is the superintendent of schools.

The Board of Education addressed the matter and Smith will keep his position.

"Mr. Smith fully and candidly informed the Board Chairperson of this serious matter promptly after it occurred. The full Board then promptly and thoroughly reviewed this matter and has addressed it with Mr. Smith," the school district said in a statement.

Smith has been employed with the school district for seven years and officials say he "has a demonstrated track record of successful, trustworthy leadership."

Region 15 includes schools in Middlebury and Southbury.

