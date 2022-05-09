Substitute Teacher at Regional School District 8 Arrested: Officials

A Regional School District 8 substitute teacher has been arrested, according to Acting Superintendent Scott Leslie.

The school district said they can't comment on the specifics of the arrest, but said "the safety and well-being of students and staff is and will always be the first priority."

Leslie said that students and staff members weren't ever placed in harm's way.

"Please be advised that the school district took immediate action as soon as the district learned of the investigation concerning the substitute’s alleged actions," Leslie said in a statement.

The substitute teacher no longer works for the school district, which covers the towns of Hebron, Andover and Marlborough.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of all students and staff and there are many policies in place to ensure the well-being of all our students and staff members," Leslie said.