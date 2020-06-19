Regional Water Authority Warning People to Beware of Discolored Water

The Regional Water Authority is warning people in Connecticut that they may experience discolored water as a result of high water usage.

Discolored water is caused by natural minerals in the water being shaken up by a change in the speed of flow, according to the RWA.

If this is something you are experiencing, the RWA is recommending you wait until the water is clear before drinking it. They also recommend running cold water for five to 10 minutes to clear internal plumbing.

Temporarily discolored water may be experienced as a result of high water use due to hot and dry weather. We recommend you wait until it clears before drinking, showering or washing laundry. Consumers are advised to run cold water for 5 to 10 minutes to clear internal plumbing. — Regional Water Authority (@SC_CT_RWA) June 19, 2020

Steps have been taken to rectify the problem, the RWA said. They say it takes some time for the mineral content to settle and discoloration to dissipate.

Discolored water typically clears in a matter of hours, according to the RWA.

People, particularly in the Fair Haven neighborhood of New Haven, were told not to use water if it is a yellow or brown color.

⚠️ ALERT ALL FAIR HAVEN RESIDENTS IF YOU WATER IS A YELLOW/BROWN YOU ARE URGED TO NOT USE IT AND MUST LEAVE YOUR SINKS/TUBS ON FOR 15 MINUTES WITH RUNNING COLD WATER⚠️ — New Haven Emergency Service Alerts (@CallsNhfd) June 20, 2020

The RWA said this will be a temporary problem.