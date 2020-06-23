Naugatuck

Registered Sex Offender Accused of Engaging in ‘Lewd Acts' in Naugatuck

A man who police said is a registered sex offender has been arrested after he was allegedly caught performing lewd acts on the Naugatuck Green on Friday.

Police were dispatched just after 4 p.m. to the town green after a concerned citizen reported seeing a male engaging in a lewd act in a gazebo.

Once officials arrived, they identified and detained Francis Keen, 66, after they conducted interviews with a witness.

According to police, a witness on scene told told them Keen was seen sitting in the Gazebo on the green committing a lewd acts in full view of the public.

Officials went on to say that Keen is a registered sex offender.

The suspect was charged with Risk of Injury, Breach of Peace, and Public Indecency.

Keen is scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on July 29.

