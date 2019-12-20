Registration Fees Stolen From Newington Park & Recreation Basketball League

Newington police are looking for the person or people who stole about $4,000 in registration fees for the town's high school recreational basketball league.

Employees at Newington's Park and Recreation were collecting those registration fees at the Mortensen Community Center Gymnasium around 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, according to police.

At some point, an employee left a manila envelope that contained cash, checks, and credit card information totaling about $4,000 unattended on a table in the gym. When the employee returned, the envelope was gone, police said.

More than 100 teenagers were at the registration that night, according to police.

Anyone with information on the missing money is asked to call Officer Justin Thibault at (860) 666-8445.