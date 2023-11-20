Religious leaders and congregants emphasize unity at Thanksgiving interfaith service

Thanksgiving celebrations have already begun in South Windsor, where members of several congregations joined together for an interfaith service at Temple Beth Hillel on Monday night.

The message: unity. Nine religious leaders from the Jewish, Muslim and Christian faiths, along with members of their congregations, joined together to embrace that.

The service included commentary, worship, song and the sharing of traditions. The emphasis was on giving thanks and although it was held in a Jewish temple, people of many denominations raised their voices.

“I feel really good. I just learned a new religion for the first time, first time here, and I get cookies,” Emma Breen, of South Windsor, said.

Some like 9-year-old Breen are exploring new religions for the first time, while others at their home congregation welcome diverse world views.

“People really brought something of themselves and their traditions, which allowed us to learn from them,” Interim Rabbi Leah Benamy of Temple Beth Hillel said.

As they joined in worship, at top of mind for many are the ongoing conflicts around the world, especially the war in Gaza.

“It’s just really heartbreaking. So for me, it’s just good to get together with fellow believers from all other faiths, including the Muslim faith, and just support each other,” David Basile, a member of the Temple Beth Hillel congregation, said.

“It’s on both sides, and it’s very unfortunate, and I think as a group of different faiths, we do need to come together and put a stop to this,” Fatima Fiazuddin of the Muslim Coalition of Connecticut said.

Jewish, Muslim and Christian leaders stood together at Monday night’s service, hoping to be a model by embracing diversity.

“I think it removes hate,” Archbishop Dexter Burke of Walk in the Light of God Church said. “It creates a breeding ground where others can begin to look at each other’s similarities rather than differences, and when we begin to do that, we see the human side of each other."

These members of the religious community departed the service filled will gratitude.

“I’m feeling good,” Dubar Burke, Archbishop Burke’s son, said.

They approach Thanksgiving in unity.

“If everyone gets together, then everyone meets new things and learns new things, and can learn more about each other, and connect more together,” Breen said.

Monday night’s service raised $1,380 in donations. Those funds will be split between the South Windsor Food Bank and Walk in Light of God Church in Hartford for projects in both of those communities.