Remains found in New Haven identified as woman who was missing for nearly 6 months

A New Haven woman who had been missing for almost six months was found dead in a wooded area in the city, according to police.

Police said people who were clearing brush behind their house on Rock Creek Road found remains in a wooded area last Thursday. On Tuesday, police said they identified the person who died as Denise Leary, of New Haven.

The human remains found on Rock Creek Road have been identified by the OCME as Denise Leary (b. 1965) of New Haven. Cause and manner of death are still pending. — New Haven Police Department (@NHPDnews) March 25, 2025

When police issued the missing person alert for Leary, they said was last seen on Sept. 30 at her residence in the area of Rock Creek Road.

Officials are working on determining the cause and manner of her death.