Remains found in New Haven identified as woman who was missing for nearly 6 months

A New Haven woman who had been missing for almost six months was found dead in a wooded area in the city, according to police.

Police said people who were clearing brush behind their house on Rock Creek Road found remains in a wooded area last Thursday. On Tuesday, police said they identified the person who died as Denise Leary, of New Haven.

When police issued the missing person alert for Leary, they said was last seen on Sept. 30 at her residence in the area of Rock Creek Road.

Officials are working on determining the cause and manner of her death.

